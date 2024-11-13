ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 817,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

