Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $18.03. Core Scientific shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 4,622,095 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 48.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 44.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 590,946 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 37.9% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

