Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 141.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.