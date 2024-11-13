Cormark Increases Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

