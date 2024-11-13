Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 5,623 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 14.7% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $67,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $512.84 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

