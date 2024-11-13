Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after buying an additional 7,049,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after buying an additional 1,373,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,150,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.