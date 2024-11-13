Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 591.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.46 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

