Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,291 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,319,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

