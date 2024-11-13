Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 742.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

