Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

