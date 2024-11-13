Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Covalon Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

