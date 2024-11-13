Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 7.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

First Solar Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.77. 570,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.68. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.88 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

