Credit Capital Investments LLC Invests $330,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Airbnb makes up about 0.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 138.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Airbnb stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.86. The stock had a trading volume of 670,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,673. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

