Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 1,996,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,680% from the average session volume of 71,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Crew Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
