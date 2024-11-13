CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 846,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $237,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 82.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 236,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,939,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.11. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 497.83, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

