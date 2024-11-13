Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 38,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 10,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,082.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,593.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 10,661 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,082.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,661 shares of company stock worth $143,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.