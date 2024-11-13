Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $231,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,097,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,582 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after buying an additional 773,783 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after purchasing an additional 536,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after acquiring an additional 518,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

