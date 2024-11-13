Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,071,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,336,000 after buying an additional 1,920,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,142,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,103 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,151,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,164,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 233,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,072,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,972 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

