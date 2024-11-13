Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark cut shares of Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Trading Up 22.9 %

About Curaleaf

CURLF stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.