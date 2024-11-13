CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,208 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 1,022,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,297,221. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

