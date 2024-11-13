CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.34. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

