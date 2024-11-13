CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CyberAgent Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.34. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.
CyberAgent Company Profile
