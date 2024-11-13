Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,646,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,241. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $967,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.