D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2004775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
D-BOX Technologies Trading Up 30.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.
About D-BOX Technologies
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
