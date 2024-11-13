D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,708,000.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

KOF traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $104.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.7811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

