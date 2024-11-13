D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.1% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 176,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.54. 1,925,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

