D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,340. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.73 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.67.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

