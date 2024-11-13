D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.32. 6,700,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,155,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.15. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $382.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

