D.R. Horton FY2027 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $18.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.83. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.1 %

DHI stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $121.16 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 336,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 156,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.