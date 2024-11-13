D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $144,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 384,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.16 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

