Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.90. 42,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 30,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

