Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DLEXY remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Datalex has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize.

