David A. Peacock Acquires 16,633 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,695.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADV stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.