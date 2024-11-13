Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

DAY stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,694. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,694. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

