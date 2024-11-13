Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 7.8% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $393.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.61. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

