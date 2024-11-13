Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Short Interest Down 91.6% in October

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the October 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 10,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,503. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3213 dividend. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.71%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.