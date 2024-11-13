Desjardins Has Negative Outlook for TSE:DIR FY2026 Earnings

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading

