DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

DHT Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,741. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get DHT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.