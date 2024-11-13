Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.07, for a total transaction of $171,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,330. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

