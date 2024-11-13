Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 29.8% annually over the last three years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $17.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.76. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

