Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.62 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.24 ($0.21). Approximately 2,387,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,692,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.98 ($0.21).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.48. The stock has a market cap of £135.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,593.00.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Burrow acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($81,070.65). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.