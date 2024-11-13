Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,819 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 4.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.83 and its 200-day moving average is $346.06. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $388.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

