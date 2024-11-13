Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,373 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.07 and a 1 year high of $215.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

