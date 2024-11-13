Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.