Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,056 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,999,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

