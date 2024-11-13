Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $32.05. 29,852,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 75,080,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $24,699,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $451,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

