Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,538 shares of company stock worth $437,875 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

