Dno Asa Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

