Dno Asa Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.19.
About Dno Asa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dno Asa
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.