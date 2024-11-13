DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 345.7% in October

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the October 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 574,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 227,033 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 187,939 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

