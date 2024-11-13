DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 345.7% in October

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the October 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 574,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.15%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
