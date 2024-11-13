DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Issues Earnings Results

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a current ratio of 18.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

