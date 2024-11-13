Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

